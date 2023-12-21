Surprise Squad
Vice President Harris to visit Las Vegas in first days of the new year

Harris to meet with culinary workers
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters after filing President Joe Biden's...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters after filing President Joe Biden's paperwork to appear on South Carolina's 2024 Democratic presidential primary on Nov. 10, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Harris is visiting Nevada and South Carolina next month, spending time in two of the earliest states on the Democratic presidential calendar with audiences she and President Joe Biden are most heavily courting in the primaries that kick off just a month later. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The White House announced Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris will make stop in Las Vegas in the opening days of the new year.

Vice President Harris, and Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, will meet with members of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 in celebration of the historic contract they recently inked with prominent Strip resort-casinos. She’s also expected to tout the Biden Administration’s role in the growing economy, and its historic support of organized labor.

Ms. Harris will arrive in Las Vegas on January 2nd. The White House says she’ll meet with culinary workers on January 3rd.

This will mark the Vice President’s ninth visit to Nevada since she and President Joe Biden were elected.

She next heads to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she’ll deliver the keynote addrss at the 7th Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society annual retreat.

