Travel advisory for people heading to Rocky Point

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico want Americans to be careful before heading to Mexico.

The advisory is due to the continued closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry.

The U.S. Consulate General says government employees may not travel to Rocky Point using another route until the Lukeville Port of Entry reopens.

U.S. citizens are reminded that the current advisory level recommends they reconsider traveling due to the risk of crime and kidnappings.

The U.S. Consulate recommends the following:

U.S. citizens traveling to or from Puerto Peñasco, are strongly advised not to use alternate routes through Sonora. Review the Mexico Travel Advisory, weigh the security risks, and consider making alternate plans.

Travel during daylight hours only.

Monitor local media for updates, follow directions from local officials, and in case of emergency, call 911.

Maintain a high level of vigilance and keep a low profile.

