Teenager accused of dropping gun at Las Vegas preschool headed for trial

Tshaun Rucker appears in court on December 18
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:36 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 16-year-old accused of leaving a gun on a preschool playground will stand trial in June.

Prosecutors say Tshaun Rucker dropped the firearm while trying to escape from police after November 3rd shooting on an RTC bus. A man on the bus was injured. A two-year-old girl found the gun and accidentally shot herself.

Both the toddler and the adult gunshot victim survived. She went on to be recognized for her courage and resilience in surviving the incident.

Rucker will stand trial as an adult. He’s charged with attempted murder, two counts of firing a gun into an occupied vehicle, child abuse or neglect with significant bodily harm, disregard of the safety of a person, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, and two misdemeanor firearms charges.

He pleaded not guilty on Thursday, and waived his right to a speedy trial.

The judge set a June 3rd date for his trial.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

