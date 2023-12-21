Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Suspects shatter glass to take jewelry at mall, caught on video

Witnesses said there was glass everywhere.
Witnesses said there was glass everywhere.
By KMAX/KOVR staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:18 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - New video captures the moment suspects broke into a jewelry store in California in one of the latest smash-and-grab robberies in the state.

Suspects shattered the jewelry store’s glass storefront and the cases inside.

The suspects were wearing hoodies. One also was wearing what appeared to be an orange safety vest.

“There was just glass, I mean, everywhere,” Tenaya Walker said.

She said she was shopping at the mall during the robbery and took photos of the damage left behind.

The suspects used hammers to break the glass windows and cases at Sam’s Jewelers in the Solano Town Center Mall.

“And actually, it kind of, it scared me in a way. I had never experienced anything like that, so, you know, it was kind of like that feeling of like, you know, ‘are they still in here?’” Walker said.

The owner said there were six suspects, and more than 30% of his merchandise was stolen, including some of his highest-priced pieces.

Jewelers’ Security Alliance, a 140-year-old nonprofit trade association that helps identify jewelry store criminal trends across the country, reports jewelry store crime is at an all-time high, increasing 31% in 2022, the most recent year stats are available.

The owner of Sam’s Jewelers said his Jeweler’s Block Insurance policy will help recoup some of his losses, but not all.

California just awarded law enforcement agencies across the state $225 million in grants specifically to prevent organized retail theft, trying to crack down on the crimes.

The jewelry store is the latest victim in a violent trend, with suspects committing a brazen, criminal act just days before Christmas.

“You know, it broke my heart,” Walker said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Cardboard license plate leads to arrest of Las Vegas suspect with trove of fake credit cards, stolen keys
FILE - Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md., Aug. 26, 2019. New York has...
Sale of small animals becomes illegal in Clark County Wednesday
A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a Las Vegas apartment on December 19.
Las Vegas detectives, SWAT team respond to wanted, barricaded suspect
Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
LVMPD releases body cam video from day of UNLV shooting

Latest News

There's a new warning from the CDC about a new variant, JN.1, which is currently the...
New COVID-19 variant spreading
On Wednesday afternoon, the Clark County Education Association announced that it had reached a...
Teachers union announces ‘historic deal’ with CCSD
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
At least 15 people die in a mass shooting at a Prague university
The World Health Organization says there are "no functional hospitals left" in northern Gaza....
Hospitals in Gaza in dire situation, World Health Organization says
FILE - Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the...
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case