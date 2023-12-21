Report: Nevada State Troopers killed while checking on DUI suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has revealed that a pair of Nevada State troopers killed on November 30 were investigating a suspected drunk driver at the time.

Sergeant Michael Abbate, badge 304, and Trooper Alberto Felix, badge 502, were killed in the line of duty on I-15. A Metro Impaired Driving Report stated that the troopers were investigating Guillermo Pacheco, 33, in a black Jeep parked by the I-15 offramp at the D Street exit shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Two LVMPD officers responded to the scene after the troopers were struck and described the suspect’s condition.

“The driver of the vehicle was passed out asleep in the driver seat with the keys in the ignition and the motor running,” the report noted. It added that the NHP troopers had blocked the Jeep with their patrol vehicles in the interest of safety.

Police said that they had to wake the suspect up to get him out of his vehicle. One of the responding officers reported seeing an open, 24-ounce can of Pacifico beer in the car’s center cup holder and a second can sitting on the passenger side floorboard.

Pacheco told police he had attended a work party at Planet Hollywood and officers observed a strong odor of alcohol from the suspect and said he “had an unsteady gait and had to lean on the patrol vehicle to keep his balance.”

He agreed to a blood draw for evidence and was arrested for DUI, first offense.

While the officers were investigating Pacheco, they were struck by a Chevy HHR that fled the scene. LVMPD conducted a grid search and located the alleged driver, Jemarcus Williams, 46, later Thursday morning. He was arrested for DUI and reckless driving after a barricade situation at an apartment complex near Monroe Avenue and J Street.

NSP Sgt. Michael Abbate was given the Medal of Valor and honored with a funeral procession on December 11. Trooper Alberto Felix was also honored.

