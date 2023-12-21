Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Prosecutors looking for man indicted for death of husky puppy in Scottsdale

Lester Paul Richmond was indicted on one count of intentionally subjecting a domestic animal...
Lester Paul Richmond was indicted on one count of intentionally subjecting a domestic animal to cruel mistreatment.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM PST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been indicted on a felony charge for the death of a puppy found in a Scottsdale alley earlier this year and prosecutors are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday that 36-year-old Lester Paul Richmond was officially charged with one count of intentionally subjecting a domestic animal to cruel mistreatment, a class 5 felony. It’s the highest level of punishment for animal abuse in Arizona someone can face. “Cruelty to animals is a senseless and heinous crime. My office takes these crimes very seriously,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell.

Richmond and 32-year-old Heather Auditor were arrested nearly a month after somebody found a husky puppy’s body in an alley on June 23 near McKellips and Scottsdale roads. Court records show the dog’s mouth was duct-tapped shut and had a cord wrapped around its neck. The puppy was about 8 to 10 weeks old.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Auditor and Richmond talking about getting rid of the dog where Auditor worked as a cashier. There’s also a video reportedly showing Richmond’s car, which had the Arizona “Pet Friendly” license plate, in the alley when the puppy was abandoned.

MCAO says after he was arrested, the office sent the case back to Scottsdale for more investigation and Richmond was subsequently released. After Scottsdale police resubmitted the case, MCAO moved forward with prosecuting him and he was indicted by a county grand jury.

However, MCAO said its investigators tried to serve him with a summons but haven’t found him. So the office is asking for help in finding him. Anyone with information is asked to call Scottsdale Police at 480-312-TIPS.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Cardboard license plate leads to arrest of Las Vegas suspect with trove of fake credit cards, stolen keys
FILE - Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md., Aug. 26, 2019. New York has...
Sale of small animals becomes illegal in Clark County Wednesday
A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a Las Vegas apartment on December 19.
Las Vegas detectives, SWAT team respond to wanted, barricaded suspect
Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
LVMPD releases body cam video from day of UNLV shooting

Latest News

The Monument at Calico Ridge sat vacant for more than a decade. Now the center, near Lake Las...
Henderson shopping center vacant nearly 15 years, coming to life
‘Bin stores’ across Las Vegas Valley see rise in thrifty shoppers
‘Bin stores’ across Las Vegas Valley see rise in thrifty shoppers
Metro releases body camera images of the December 6 UNLV shooting
Body camera video shows moments officers encounter UNLV shooter
Bin stores are popping up in Las Vegas for thrifty shoppers
‘Bin stores’ across Las Vegas Valley see rise in thrifty shoppers
And on the football field, Coach Barry Odom added 22 signees to the 2024 recruiting class.
UNLV looking to bounce back against Hofstra on Thursday night