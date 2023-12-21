Surprise Squad
Legal group files complaint against Clark County School District for antisemitism

CCSD sign
CCSD sign(FOX5)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Lawfare Project Thursday announced it filed a complaint against the Clark County School District accusing it of state and federal civil rights violations.

The complaint stems from an alleged antisemitic attack in April. It targeted a Jewish teenager with special needs. He’s autistic and almost nonverbal. The boy’s mother claims a swastika was carved into his back. She says the incident left him scared to go to the bathroom alone. She pulled him out of classes, saying he wasn’t safe at Clark High School.

Attorneys say CCSD failed to conduct a proper investigation after the alleged attack. They accuse the school district of discriminatory conduct.

“There is an appalling pattern of discriminatory conduct within the CCSD that cannot be tolerated any longer,” said Hillary Freeman. “It is time for CCSD to step up and ensure that all students are safe and receiving equal access to their education,” said attorney Hillary Freeman.

At the time of the incident, the school district issued the following statement:

“CCSD Police took a report of injuries discovered by a parent at home in mid-March. Police conducted a thorough investigation, including interviews with staff and a review of available camera footage. The investigation found no evidence that would indicate the origin of the injuries. Additionally, other law enforcement agencies reviewed the information and found no evidence that would indicate the origin of the injuries.

CCSD is inclusive of all races, ethnicities, cultures, religions/beliefs, sexual orientations, gender identities, socioeconomic statuses, abilities, and living arrangements.

We will not tolerate discriminatory behaviors that contradict an inclusive community and impact student safety and well-being. If anyone has any additional information related to this case, we urge them to contact school police immediately.”

So far, no statement from the district on this recent complaint.

