Las Vegas Boulevard crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A single-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas on Wednesday night sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, the crash happened near the intersection of E. Pebble Rd. and S. Las Vegas Blvd. at approximately 5:47 p.m. The pedestrian reportedly entered a travel lane and was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The LVMPD Traffic Unit is now on the scene, conducting an investigation. Police said that the driver was not injured.

