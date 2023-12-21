Surprise Squad
Las Vegas Boulevard crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:49 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A single-vehicle crash in south Las Vegas on Wednesday night sent one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, the crash happened near the intersection of E. Pebble Rd. and S. Las Vegas Blvd. at approximately 5:47 p.m. The pedestrian reportedly entered a travel lane and was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The LVMPD Traffic Unit is now on the scene, conducting an investigation. Police said that the driver was not injured.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

