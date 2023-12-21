Henderson shopping center vacant nearly 15 years, coming to life

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New life is coming to a dead Henderson shopping center. It was built 15 years ago but has sat nearly vacant ever since.

Earlier this month, the Henderson City Council approved a zoning change and the new developer who bought the property tells FOX5 it’s spurred incredible interest in Monument at Calico Ridge about two miles down Lake Mead Parkway from Lake Las Vegas. Right now, the only thing open in the shopping center is an insurance office but that’s about to change.

“There has been multiple owners that have tried to open in the past but have not been able to do so because of lack of interest in the site?,” asked Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero to an attorney representing Monument at Calico Ridge in their application for a zoning change to allow for two gaming taverns.

“I am completely unwilling to support two taverns at the site. I think that is excessive for the site and the area, but I do see the need to activate an area that has been dead for a very, very long time,” Mayor Romero assessed. The council approved one tavern which owner and developer Michael Young says has been secured and will anchor the property.

“I am happy to announce that we have come to terms with Giuseppe’s. They are a 24 hour restaurant, and they will provide 24 hour gaming as well,” Young shared with FOX5.

In 2021, Young purchased the vacant property built in 2008 as the Great Recession hit. City officials want to see it finally come to fruition. Young says the council’s approval of a zoning change, along with incredible housing growth in Northeast Henderson has led to incredible interest.

“It has really lit fire and by this time next year we will have our project 80-100 percent open for business,” Young contended.

Along with Giuseppe’s, Young now has commitments from a Spanish steakhouse and tapas restaurant, a breakfast restaurant, a gluten free restaurant, a gym, nail salon, primary care doctor, and orthodontist.

One concern brought up at the Henderson City Council meeting about the zoning change, some neighboring homes are close at 30 feet away from the walls of the center. The developer promised to add a decorative type wall to be sound and sight barrier.

Three of the new businesses at Monument at Calico Ridge are scheduled to open next month.

