Forecast Outlook - 12/21/23

Drizzle Possible Thursday, Better Shower Chances Friday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We pick up a very slight chance of rain on Thursday under cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay in the mid-60s with light wind.

The best chances of rain this week will be Friday with area showers favoring the morning and early afternoon. We’ll drop the high to around 60 degrees.

Slight chances remain very early on Saturday with clearing in the afternoon. We’ll see a high around 60 degrees with a light, north breeze.

Highs drop to the mid-50s with morning lows in the 30s Sunday and Christmas Day with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze.

