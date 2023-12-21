Fontainebleau to join annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show in 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The skies over the Las Vegas Strip will be even more dazzling when we say good by to 2023. The Fontainebleau will be joining the fireworks show.

That was the word Wednesday from the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority as it unveiled its plan for one of the city’s biggest, brightest, loudest nights.

The Clark County Fire Department still needs to sign off on the plan, but assuming everything checks out, Las Vegas’s newest hotel-casino will become the ninth resort-casino to add some flash to an already sparkling night.

This year, the “America’s Party” theme will be “More ‘N 24.”

More than 350,000 people are expected to pack the Strip on December 31st to bid adieu to the old year, and ring in the new year with a bang.

The LVCVA says, once again this year, New York-based Fireworks by Grucci will orchestrate the pyrotechnics. The show has a million dollar price tag, and promises to provide both bright colors, and impressive shapes in the sky. Organizers say it took 64-hours to organize the display.

“Right after the smoke settles from last year we are talking to the team about what we we liked, what we can do better or change it up for next year. And Michael Mack and his team came up with the “More ‘N 24 and Fontainbleu came about, and we said, hey this works out really well,” said Scott Cooper, Grucci’s Director of Business Development.

Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. (FRED MORLEDGE PHOTOFM.COM | Fred Morledge via Fremont Street Experience)

A big bash is also planned for Fremont Street. It will once again host the annual “Time of Life” festival. This year’s lineup features eight different bands including Third Eye Blind, Beach Weather Blackstreet, and Kid N’ Play.

Tickets are $50, and you can get them on the Fremont Street Experience’s website.

