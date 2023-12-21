Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Fontainebleau to join annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show in 2023

Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Sunday, Jan. 1,...
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:59 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The skies over the Las Vegas Strip will be even more dazzling when we say good by to 2023. The Fontainebleau will be joining the fireworks show.

That was the word Wednesday from the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority as it unveiled its plan for one of the city’s biggest, brightest, loudest nights.

The Clark County Fire Department still needs to sign off on the plan, but assuming everything checks out, Las Vegas’s newest hotel-casino will become the ninth resort-casino to add some flash to an already sparkling night.

This year, the “America’s Party” theme will be “More ‘N 24.”

More than 350,000 people are expected to pack the Strip on December 31st to bid adieu to the old year, and ring in the new year with a bang.

The LVCVA says, once again this year, New York-based Fireworks by Grucci will orchestrate the pyrotechnics. The show has a million dollar price tag, and promises to provide both bright colors, and impressive shapes in the sky. Organizers say it took 64-hours to organize the display.

“Right after the smoke settles from last year we are talking to the team about what we we liked, what we can do better or change it up for next year. And Michael Mack and his team came up with the “More ‘N 24 and Fontainbleu came about, and we said, hey this works out really well,” said Scott Cooper, Grucci’s Director of Business Development.

Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.
Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.(FRED MORLEDGE PHOTOFM.COM | Fred Morledge via Fremont Street Experience)

A big bash is also planned for Fremont Street. It will once again host the annual “Time of Life” festival. This year’s lineup features eight different bands including Third Eye Blind, Beach Weather Blackstreet, and Kid N’ Play.

Tickets are $50, and you can get them on the Fremont Street Experience’s website.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Cardboard license plate leads to arrest of Las Vegas suspect with trove of fake credit cards, stolen keys
FILE - Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md., Aug. 26, 2019. New York has...
Sale of small animals becomes illegal in Clark County Wednesday
A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a Las Vegas apartment on December 19.
Las Vegas detectives, SWAT team respond to wanted, barricaded suspect
Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
LVMPD releases body cam video from day of UNLV shooting

Latest News

The Monument at Calico Ridge sat vacant for more than a decade. Now the center, near Lake Las...
Henderson shopping center vacant nearly 15 years, coming to life
‘Bin stores’ across Las Vegas Valley see rise in thrifty shoppers
‘Bin stores’ across Las Vegas Valley see rise in thrifty shoppers
Metro releases body camera images of the December 6 UNLV shooting
Body camera video shows moments officers encounter UNLV shooter
Bin stores are popping up in Las Vegas for thrifty shoppers
‘Bin stores’ across Las Vegas Valley see rise in thrifty shoppers