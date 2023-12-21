Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Dozens arrested during Henderson Police Department retail “blitz”

HPD began conducting "blitz" operation just before Thanksgiving.
HPD began conducting "blitz" operation just before Thanksgiving.(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:44 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police are cracking down on holiday crime in local shopping malls.

HPD recently conducted two separate “blitz” operations to help combat retail thefts in some of the city’s busiest shopping areas.

Property detectives teamed up with patrol officers and store loss prevention staff at a variety of stories to specifically target shoplifters and other types of thieves. Their operations began just before Thanksgiving. They’ll continue through the end of the holiday season.

So far, HPD’s made 40 arrests and recovered more than $6,400 in stolen property. It’s been returned to merchants.

Officers say they’ve taken a number of repeat offenders into custody during the blitz, including some with active warrants for other crimes.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Cardboard license plate leads to arrest of Las Vegas suspect with trove of fake credit cards, stolen keys
FILE - Puppies play in a cage at a pet store in Columbia, Md., Aug. 26, 2019. New York has...
Sale of small animals becomes illegal in Clark County Wednesday
A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a Las Vegas apartment on December 19.
Las Vegas detectives, SWAT team respond to wanted, barricaded suspect
Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
LVMPD releases body cam video from day of UNLV shooting

Latest News

A new image posted Tuesday from NASA shows the “Christmas Tree Cluster,” also known by its...
Cosmic Christmas tree: NASA releases photo of star cluster with holiday spirit
Brandon Tenorio
Argument between couple leads to homicide in northwest Las Vegas Valley
Nevada State Police identify 2 troopers tragically killed on duty Thursday morning
Report: Nevada State Troopers killed while checking on DUI suspect
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to supporters after filing President Joe Biden's...
Vice President Harris to visit Las Vegas in first days of the new year