Dozens arrested during Henderson Police Department retail “blitz”

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson Police are cracking down on holiday crime in local shopping malls.

HPD recently conducted two separate “blitz” operations to help combat retail thefts in some of the city’s busiest shopping areas.

Property detectives teamed up with patrol officers and store loss prevention staff at a variety of stories to specifically target shoplifters and other types of thieves. Their operations began just before Thanksgiving. They’ll continue through the end of the holiday season.

So far, HPD’s made 40 arrests and recovered more than $6,400 in stolen property. It’s been returned to merchants.

Officers say they’ve taken a number of repeat offenders into custody during the blitz, including some with active warrants for other crimes.

