City of Henderson to provide Christmas Tree Recycling at a number of city parks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For most of us, it’s still too early to even consider taking down our Christmas trees just yet. However, the City of Henderson is encouraging its residents to engage in a little forward thinking.

City leaders would rather see your tree in a wood chipper than in a landfill, so it’s encouraging those with live trees to bring them to of then recycling centers. They’re conveniently located in ten different city parks, including:

Acacia Park, 50 Casa del Fuego St.

Anthem Hills Park, 2256 N. Reunion Dr.

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd.

Capriola Park, 2155 Via Firenze

Discovery Park, 2011 Paseo Verde Pkwy.

Madeira Canyon Park, 2390 Democracy Dr.

Mission Hills Park, 551 E. Mission Dr.

Morrell Park, 500 Harris St.

Pecos Legacy Park, 150 Pecos Rd.

Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Dr.

Henderson will use your tree to create mulch for use in city parks to provide nutrients, prevent weed growth, and protect tree trunks.

City leaders urge residents to also use recycled mulch in their own yards. You can get some for free by heading over to either Pecos Legacy Park, or the Demonstration Gardens at Acacia Park. You’ll need to bring your own shovel and containers.

