Body camera video shows moments officers encounter UNLV shooter

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “We’ve got another pr [person reporting] calling advising they see possibly the suspect, the shooter is in the business building hallway. I need all units to the third floor. Dispatcher: all units to the third floor.”

As desperate calls for help poured in from UNLV’s campus, Metro officers raced to the scene. When they got to campus they encountered frightened and confused students, seeking shelter in classrooms.

The video shows the moment officers entered a classroom, officers calling out as they moved in, “everyone keep your hands up. Did anyone see any shooters?” The students are then seen being led to safety. “Let’s go, calmly, let’s go.”

At 11:55 a.m. police moving through Beam Hall have a brief encounter with a man matching the description of the wanted shooter, ordering him out of the building.

“Get out, get out!”

Just two minutes later as seen on this surveillance video two UNLV police officers take down the man outside.

“There is a dead suspect outside,” officers said as they continued working to evacuate the campus.

If you want to see more of the released video, here is a link.

