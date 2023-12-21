Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Body camera video shows moments officers encounter UNLV shooter

Metro releases body camera images of the December 6 UNLV shooting
Metro releases body camera images of the December 6 UNLV shooting(FOX5)
By Kimberly Nolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:32 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “We’ve got another pr [person reporting] calling advising they see possibly the suspect, the shooter is in the business building hallway. I need all units to the third floor. Dispatcher: all units to the third floor.”

As desperate calls for help poured in from UNLV’s campus, Metro officers raced to the scene. When they got to campus they encountered frightened and confused students, seeking shelter in classrooms.

The video shows the moment officers entered a classroom, officers calling out as they moved in, “everyone keep your hands up. Did anyone see any shooters?” The students are then seen being led to safety. “Let’s go, calmly, let’s go.”

At 11:55 a.m. police moving through Beam Hall have a brief encounter with a man matching the description of the wanted shooter, ordering him out of the building.

“Get out, get out!”

Just two minutes later as seen on this surveillance video two UNLV police officers take down the man outside.

“There is a dead suspect outside,” officers said as they continued working to evacuate the campus.

If you want to see more of the released video, here is a link.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy gets approval for rate increase
A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a Las Vegas apartment on December 19.
Las Vegas detectives, SWAT team respond to wanted, barricaded suspect
Warren Whitney, 53
CCFD Deputy Fire Chief dies
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Cardboard license plate leads to arrest of Las Vegas suspect with trove of fake credit cards, stolen keys

Latest News

Bin stores are popping up in Las Vegas for thrifty shoppers
‘Bin stores’ across Las Vegas Valley see rise in thrifty shoppers
And on the football field, Coach Barry Odom added 22 signees to the 2024 recruiting class.
UNLV looking to bounce back against Hofstra on Thursday night
On Wednesday afternoon, the Clark County Education Association announced that it had reached a...
Teachers union announces ‘historic deal’ with CCSD
Crime scene tape is seen with Las Vegas police vehicles in this FOX5 file photo
Las Vegas Boulevard crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries