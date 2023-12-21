Argument between couple leads to homicide in northwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police have arrested a man they say stabbed his girlfriend to death following a verbal argument Wednesday evening at a home in the northwest part of Las Vegas.

Just before 8 p.m., LVMPD received a report of a possible injured person in the 3500 block of Mountain Valley Drive.

Responding officers located a male inside of a residence, later identified as 39-year-old Brandon Tenorio and an unresponsive female suffering from serious trauma and apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

Homicide detectives later determined Tenorio was involved in a verbal dispute with his girlfriend, police said.

During the argument, Tenorio allegedly stabbed and struck the victim with “a blunt object.,” the report indicated. Detectives also learned another person was present at the residence during the incident. That person was not allowed to leave by Tenorio, according to authorities.

The person was able to get out of the residence and call police.

Tenorio was placed under arrest and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identification of the victim.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.