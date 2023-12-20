Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Uber driver helps police bust $23,000 scam targeting senior couple

Two men from Florida face charges for criminal possession of stolen property.
Two men from Florida face charges for criminal possession of stolen property.(WSTM)
By WSTM via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSTM) - A scam aimed at stealing cash from a senior couple in New York was stopped in its tracks thanks to a very alert Uber driver.

The driver called police after he picked up a package from a home in Ithaca that he suspected contained a large amount of cash.

The driver gave police the location where he was scheduled to drop off the package. Police then took the recipients into custody for questioning.

It turns out, the package contained $23,000.

The senior couple sent it after they were led to believe that it was bail money for their nephew, investigators said.

After a search of the suspect’s motel room, an additional $11,000 was found, bringing the total seized to $34,000.

Two men from Florida, identified by New York State Police as 39-year-old Yoelvis Reyes and 45-year-old Mario Escalante, now face charges for criminal possession of stolen property.

Both were released from jail after a court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
1 dead, suspect in custody after altercation leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
1 dead, suspect in custody after altercation leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy gets approval for rate increase
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
17-year-old Robert Gray has been missing since December 6, 2023. Henderson police consider him...
Henderson family searches for missing, possibly endangered teenage boy

Latest News

UNLV holds winter commencement, honors victims of tragic shooting
UNLV holds winter commencement, honors victims of tragic shooting
FILE - New York Giants running back Derrick Ward carries against the Carolina Panthers in an...
Ex-New York Giants running back arrested on suspicion of robbery
UNLV winter commencement ceremony
UNLV holds winter commencement, honors victims of tragic shooting
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6,...
Ex-Proud Boys leader is sentenced to over 3 years in prison for Capitol riot plot