Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Teams in town preparing to compete in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl

FOX5′s Mariah Janos takes us inside media day
It’s college bowl season, and while the UNLV Rebels are headed to Phoenix, Northwestern and Utah are are in the Valley to compete in the Las Vegas Bowl.
By Mariah Janos
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s college bowl season, and while the UNLV Rebels are headed to Phoenix, Northwestern and Utah are are in the Valley to compete int he Las Vegas Bowl.

Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham discusses the big game with FOX5′s Mariah Janos.

The game kicks off Saturday, December 23rd, at 4:30 pm at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are still available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy gets approval for rate increase
A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a Las Vegas apartment on December 19.
Las Vegas detectives, SWAT team respond to wanted, barricaded suspect
Warren Whitney, 53
CCFD Deputy Fire Chief dies
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says

Latest News

The Knight’s netminder's return lasted less than seven minutes.
VGK lose goalie Adin Hill to injury for the third time in three weeks
UNLV Runnin' Rebels gear up for first bowl game in a decade
Rebels gear up for first bowl game in a decade
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks during a news conference after an NFL...
Chargers fire coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco following loss to Raiders
FOX5's Kevin Bolinger speaks one-on-one with Raiders player Malcolm Koonce after...
FOX5's Kevin Bolinger speaks one-on-one with Raiders player Malcolm Koonce after record-scoring game