Teams in town preparing to compete in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s college bowl season, and while the UNLV Rebels are headed to Phoenix, Northwestern and Utah are are in the Valley to compete int he Las Vegas Bowl.

Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham discusses the big game with FOX5′s Mariah Janos.

The game kicks off Saturday, December 23rd, at 4:30 pm at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are still available.

