Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Senate swiftly confirms top military brass, ending months-long campaign by GOP Sen. Tuberville

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March 30, 2022, in Washington. Republican presidential candidates will gather in Alabama on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, for the fourth GOP debate of the 2024 presidential campaign. Alabama's two U.S. senators represent two styles of Republican politics. Tuberville is a Donald Trump acolyte. He talked to Trump from the Senate floor as Trump supporters began storming Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021; now he's blocking military promotions to protest Pentagon policies for servicemembers seeking abortions. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate unanimously confirmed 11 top-ranking military officers late Tuesday, ending a months-long blockade staged by a single Republican, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

Without debate, the Senate swiftly confirmed the military officials, including four-star generals, whose promotions and family livelihoods had been held up by the GOP senator protesting the Defense Department’s policy on abortion.

“That’s good news,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said afterward.

Schumer said other nominees had also been confirmed as the Senate is working to wrap up its work before a holiday recess.

Confirming the 11 remaining high-ranking armed services nominees was a quiet end to Tuberville’s unusual effort after the senator faced pressure from all sides to relent. Critics said his stance, which had left key positions unfilled, threatened national security and left military families with an uncertain path forward.

It came after the Senate two weeks ago suddenly approved about 425 military promotions once Tuberville stood down.

In a brief comment as he exited the Capitol, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell sounded a similar note, saying the confirmations were “good news.”

Tuberville was blocking the nominations in opposition to Pentagon rules that allow travel reimbursement when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.

The Biden administration had instituted the new rules after the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to an abortion, and some states have limited or banned the procedure.

Democratic Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, the only Vietnam veteran currently in the Senate, said he spoke with Tuberville on Tuesday to urge him to move on from placing the holds.

In a short speech afterward, Carper saluted the military personnel and apologized for what had happened. “This sad chapter has come to an end,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
1 dead, suspect in custody after altercation leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
1 dead, suspect in custody after altercation leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
17-year-old Robert Gray has been missing since December 6, 2023. Henderson police consider him...
Henderson family searches for missing, possibly endangered teenage boy
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy gets approval for rate increase

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to climb over concertina wire after they crossed the Rio Grande and...
Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally
Jared Ness took the challenge to go to all 26 Pacheros locations in Iowa to win free burritos...
Man visits all 26 Mexican chain locations in his state in one day to win free burritos
Secretary Buttigieg works on making your travels turbulence-free
Secretary Buttigieg works on making your travels turbulence-free
Secretary Buttigieg works on making your travels turbulence-free
Workers prepare a Confederate Memorial for removal in Arlington National Cemetery on Monday,...
Judge weighs whether to block removal of Confederate memorial at Arlington Cemetery