Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Sale of small animals becomes illegal in Clark County Wednesday

County will help find space for unsold pets
Starting Wednesday, pet stores across Clark County will no longer be allowed to sell dogs, cats, rabbits, or pot-belly pigs.
By Lisa Sturgis and FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:03 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Starting Wednesday, pet stores across Clark County will no longer be allowed to sell dogs, cats, rabbits, or pot-belly pigs.

Clark County Commissioners passed the ban on the sale of small animals in a retail setting dates about a year ago. It took effect on December 20th.

The ordinance is designed to curb illegal dog breeding, and clear local animal shelters - most of which are continuously overwhelmed with abandoned and stray dog and cats.

Every pet story in the county now has a year to make the necessary changes. Some tell FOX5 they’ve ramped up grooming services and boosted retail items to make up for the loss in revenue from live animal sales.

“It’ll probably impact us a bit, but we’ll definitely be able to keep pushing through versus other places that are probably going to sink faster than we will just because we do have a lot of the money income is coming from grooming,” one shop owner told us.

Commissioner Michael Naft was the measure’s sponsor. He says the County is ready and prepared to help with any of the animal retailers still have in their stores. Naft says it will help place them through local shelters or the NSPCA.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy gets approval for rate increase
A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a Las Vegas apartment on December 19.
Las Vegas detectives, SWAT team respond to wanted, barricaded suspect
Warren Whitney, 53
CCFD Deputy Fire Chief dies
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says

Latest News

88 year old murder victim's car ends up in Las Vegas
Texas family asking for help after murder victim’s Jeep found in Vegas
Sound of silence project victims in Las Vegas
Cold War era Military Nuclear Weapons Technicians want recognition of radiation, toxic chemical exposure
Texas family asking for help after murder victim’s Jeep found in Vegas
Texas family asking for help after murder victim’s Jeep found in Vegas
UNLV holds winter commencement, honors victims of tragic shooting
UNLV holds winter commencement, honors victims of tragic shooting
Cold War era Military Nuclear Weapons Technicians want recognition of radiation, toxic...
Cold War era Military Nuclear Weapons Technicians want recognition of radiation, toxic chemical expo