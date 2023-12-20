Mohave County detectives involved in shootout with wanted suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives from the office were involved in a shootout with a suspect on Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, detectives were conducting follow-up investigations in the area of 1st St. and N. Mineral Rd. in Dolan Springs when they spotted Edward Angelo, 27 of Dolan Springs. The office said that Angelo had several felony warrants and was wanted for questioning in their investigation.

According to the report, detectives attempted to make contact with Angelo, who was driving an ATV in the area, when he fled on the ATV. After a brief pursuit, the ATV became disabled, and Angelo began firing a weapon at detectives.

Detectives returned fire and Angelo fled the scene on foot. A short time later, Angelo was detained and arrested without further incident.

The Detectives involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting incident. The Kingman Police Department is handling the investigation.

