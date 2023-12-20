Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Mohave County detectives involved in shootout with wanted suspect

File image
File image(File image courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives from the office were involved in a shootout with a suspect on Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, detectives were conducting follow-up investigations in the area of 1st St. and N. Mineral Rd. in Dolan Springs when they spotted Edward Angelo, 27 of Dolan Springs. The office said that Angelo had several felony warrants and was wanted for questioning in their investigation.

According to the report, detectives attempted to make contact with Angelo, who was driving an ATV in the area, when he fled on the ATV. After a brief pursuit, the ATV became disabled, and Angelo began firing a weapon at detectives.

Detectives returned fire and Angelo fled the scene on foot. A short time later, Angelo was detained and arrested without further incident.

The Detectives involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting incident. The Kingman Police Department is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy gets approval for rate increase
A wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a Las Vegas apartment on December 19.
Las Vegas detectives, SWAT team respond to wanted, barricaded suspect
Warren Whitney, 53
CCFD Deputy Fire Chief dies
The victims were identified as 26-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, 23-year-old Fabian Gonzalez,...
4 siblings killed in head-on crash with drunken driver while holiday shopping, sheriff says

Latest News

Wildlife officials are still putting together the pieces on where Buddy the bear came from,...
Mystery bear cub leaves Arizona wildlife officials puzzled about its origin, size
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Cardboard license plate leads to arrest of Las Vegas suspect with trove of fake credit cards, stolen keys
LVMPD releases body cam video from day of UNLV shooting
Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
LVMPD releases body cam video from day of UNLV shooting