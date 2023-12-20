Surprise Squad
LVMPD releases body cam video from day of UNLV shooting

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday released officer body camera video from the day a gunman opened fire on the UNLV campus.
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:51 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday released officer body camera video from the day a gunman opened fire on the UNLV campus.

The video shows Metro officers getting the active shooter call, and racing to the scene. It also shows the process of clearing buildings to ensure multiple people weren’t involved in the attack.

On December 7th, a man armed with a firearm and numerous clips of ammunition, opened fire on faculty inside the Beam building. The attack killed 69-year-old Dr. Naoko Takemaru, 64-year-old professor Cha Jan Chang, known as “Jerry,” and 39-year-old associate professor Patricia Navarro Velez.

UNLV shooting victims have been identified (from left) as Cha Jan Chang, Patricia Navarro-Velez and Naoko Takemaru.(University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV))

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

