Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL unveil detailed plans and renderings for Super Bowl LVIII

The Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee and the NFL have shared their vision for Super Bowl LVIII, and now the Valley's getting its first look at the events planned, the venues expected, and the traffic impacts that could come too soon on the heels of the Grand Prix for some.

Lots of events leading up to the big game

Festivities begin with Opening Night on Monday, February 5th, 2024. It’ll be held at Allegiant Stadium from 3-8pm. Tickets went on sale December 14th, and they’re $30.

The Super Bowl Experience opens on Wednesday, February 7th, and runs through the 10th. The Mandalay Bay South Convention Center will host it. It will be open from 3pm until 10pm, Wednesday through Friday, and from 10am to 10pm on Saturday the 11th. Tickets range from $25 to $50, and they’re on sale now.

And of course, on Sunday, February 12th, the top two teams in the NFL will meet on the field at Allegiant. Usher will headline the Apple Music halftime show.

Centers of Gravity

All the activity will be centered around what the NFL and Host Committee call “Centers of Gravity.” These are six distinct hubs, as the name implies.

They include Harry Reid International Airport, the Henderson Executive Airport, and Lake Las Vegas to the southeast. The Strip - North, and -South, will hold most pre-game spectator events. While UNLV will serve as a hub for the players. The Orleans, in The Paradise - West hub, will also handle some player checkins. And the Palms, in that same zone, will host the annual Super Bowl Soulful Celebration.

Super security measures in place

The Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL say they very hard to keep fans and players safe during major events like these. The Department of Homeland Security considers the game a SEAR Level 1 event, meaning extraordinary security measures must be in place. Efforts already undertaken include:

Multi-agency cooordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement

A multi-million-dollar investment by the NFL into event security

Contracts with numerous local security resources with thousands of employees\

Collaborate with local business

Deploy numerous security technologies and techniques

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department also taking a leading role in coordinating security for the event. It frequently coordinates closely with the local FBI during large-scale fan events like the Super Bowl. In collaboration, they literally have dozens of working groups at their disposal through Super Bowl week.

Driving us crazy again? Dealing with the traffic

As with any big event, the Super Bowl will bring its share of traffic to the typically congested Las Vegas Strip, and getting around will be a little slower. The NFL and Host Commitee say they’ve adopted a “Know Before You Go” strategy for dealing with the flow of fans to and from events, while still allowing locals to get where they need to go.

For visitors, everything they need to know will be available via QR code. For locals, they’ve released this map of planned road closures, so people can prepare ahead:

The Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee and NFL have released this map ahead of the big game to alert drivers to planned road closures. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee)

Helping Kids and the Community

Super Bowl week will also include plenty of community service. The NFL will host its “Salute to Service” at Nellis Air Force Base on the Tuesday before the big game. This will give members of our active military a chance to mingle with pro players.

A variety of events geared specifically for children are planned - all designed to encourage fitness. And there will be a Pride Flag Football Clinic on Wednesday.

A sneak peek at the venues

Of course, what preview of a Super Bowl would be complete without a look at what the venues are going to look like. Here are some artists renderings of what you can expect to see, though images cannot capture the excitement that will be in the air that day.

