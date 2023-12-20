Las Vegas detectives, SWAT team respond to wanted, barricaded suspect

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are investigating after a wanted suspect barricaded himself inside a Las Vegas apartment on Tuesday morning.

According to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report, detectives were conducting an investigative follow-up in search of a wanted suspect on the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street at approximately 11:12 a.m. Police found the suspect inside of a nearby apartment, where he barricaded himself.

LVMPD SWAT and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene. Police said that the investigation is ongoing and advised the public to avoid the area.

