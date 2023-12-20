Gas prices coming down in time for holiday travel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As Americans prepare to make their seasonal drives to spend the holidays with family and friends, a bit of an early gift awaits them at the gas pump - lower prices.

GasBuddy says there are nearly 100,000 stations, from coast to coast, offering gas at $2.99 a gallon, or less. The national average for a gallon of regular on Christmas is projected around $3.09. That’s still nearly 80-cents less than the $3.85 price tag drivers saw earlier this fall.

Here in the Las Vegas Valley, GasBuddy shows we’re paying just a little bit more. Prices as of December 20th, range between $3.17 and $3.29.

Experts say prices should continue to drop as we move into 2024. Refiners tend to liquidate their winter gasoline in January and February ahead of the transition to summer fuels, so gas typically gets cheaper.

