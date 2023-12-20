Forecast Outlook - 12/20/23

More sun is expected on Wednesday with a warmer high of 66 degrees. Light wind is expected.

We pick up slight chances of rain on Thursday, but still feel its a stretch to expect measurable rain. We’ll stay in the mid-60s Thursday with light wind.

The best chances of rain this week will be Friday with area showers favoring the morning and early afternoon. We’ll drop the high to around 60 degrees.

Slight chances remain very early on Saturday with clearing in the afternoon. We’ll see a high around 60 degrees with a light, north breeze.

Highs drop to the mid-50s with morning lows in the 30s Sunday and Christmas Day with mostly sunny skies and a light breeze.

