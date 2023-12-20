Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Certain plant-based diets battle weight gain and diabetes, study says

A new study suggests certain plant-based diets help with weight loss and diabetes.
A new study suggests certain plant-based diets help with weight loss and diabetes.(Unsplash | Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s new evidence to suggest a plant-based diet can benefit your health and even reduce your risk of developing diabetes.

The British study followed more than 113,000 people over a dozen years.

The results of the study found that people who ate the most grains, fruits and vegetables while limited sweets and sugary drinks dropped their risk of developing diabetes by 24%.

The study also found people who ate the healthiest diet were not overweight, had better blood sugar levels, and lower levels of inflammation in their bodies.

People genetically predisposed to getting diabetes also saw benefits from eating a healthy diet.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Diabetes and Metabolism.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
1 dead, suspect in custody after altercation leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
1 dead, suspect in custody after altercation leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
17-year-old Robert Gray has been missing since December 6, 2023. Henderson police consider him...
Henderson family searches for missing, possibly endangered teenage boy
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy gets approval for rate increase

Latest News

FILE - Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square, Dec. 31, 2017,...
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’ charts No. 1 (again) ahead of Christmas
A major financial boost is coming to the Las Vegas Valley for a major restoration project.
$20 million in federal funding coming to Las Vegas Wash restoration
A man charged in the 1996 Las Vegas murder of Tupac Shakur has filed a motion to be released...
Defendant in Tupac Shakur murder case moves for pretrial release or ‘reasonable’ bail
The Miami skyline is viewed from the Rickenbacker Causeway in South Florida, Dec. 15, 2023....
Immigration and declines in death cause uptick in US population growth this year
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno,...
Colorado Supreme Court bans Trump from the state’s ballot under Constitution’s insurrection clause