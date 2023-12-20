Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

CCSD, ACLU lawyers in court after judge orders release of Durango High School body cam video

On Monday, a judge ordered the Clark County School District to release body camera video from a February 9 incident outside Durango High School.
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Monday, a judge ordered the Clark County School District to release body camera video from a February 9 incident outside Durango High School, where bystander video shows an officer slamming a student to the ground.

“The public should have a full understanding of what happened on that day, and CCSD needs to stop denying our requests to public records,” said Athar Haseebullah with the Nevada ACLU.

Tuesday, lawyers with CCSD and the Nevada ACLU were back in court for a status check on documents related to the case.

“We are asking for any and all information related to the February 9 incident near Durango,” said Haseebullah, “and instead of just sharing that information, they have tried to muddy the record over and over and over again. It does beg questions about the transparency with which they’re trying to operate.”

A big point of contention in the courtroom Tuesday was the district’s claim that the Durango High School incident is separate from the internal investigation into the CCSD police officer involved.

Clark County judge demands CCSD release bodycam of Durango student’s arrest

“The district has maintained there are two separate incidents here,” said CCSD’s attorney Jackie Nichols. “We have a February 9 incident related to juveniles and the handcuffing of juveniles and the issuance of a citation to a juvenile. and then what we have separately is an internal investigation in relation to a police officer, nothing in relation to the juveniles.”

However, the ACLU argued that both investigations stem from the February 9 incident, and therefore, all of the documents in the internal officer investigation should also be shared in compliance with their public records requests.

“One investigation is targeting the juveniles, and one investigation is targeting the officer, but it’s the same conduct. It’s the same incident that’s being investigated. And if you look at our requests, how we phrase it again and again as time has gone on, is we’ve not made that distinction they’re saying we’ve made. We’ve never made that distinction,” said a lawyer with the Nevada ACLU.

Ultimately, all parties agreed to extend the deadline to 30 days for CCSD to turn over the citation information and other documents, which is the same as the deadline to release the body camera video.

However, after the hearing, Haseebullah said he expects the district will likely appeal the judge’s order to release the video as that deadline approaches.

“Since they’ve mostly been a nuisance since the beginning instead of being an assistance, I would imagine they’d probably try to appeal it. There’s really no good faith effort to do so,” he said.

The ACLU and CCSD lawyers will be back in court next on March 19 for another status check on the emails and documents involved in the case.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
1 dead, suspect in custody after altercation leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
1 dead, suspect in custody after altercation leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
17-year-old Robert Gray has been missing since December 6, 2023. Henderson police consider him...
Henderson family searches for missing, possibly endangered teenage boy
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy gets approval for rate increase

Latest News

In 1948 it was known as Las Vegas McCarran Field.
Harry Reid International Airport opened 75 years ago today
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says there will never be any handwritten notes.
How to spot fake parking tickets
About 2,300 students crossed the stage in Las Vegas to receive their diplomas today.
UNLV Winter Commencement at Thomas & Mack Center
On Monday, a judge ordered the Clark County School District to release body camera video from...
CCSD, ACLU lawyers in court after judge orders release of Durango High School body cam video