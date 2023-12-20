Surprise Squad
CCFD Deputy Fire Chief dies

Warren Whitney, 53
Warren Whitney, 53
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:42 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County spokesperson reported that CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney, 53, has died.

According to a media release, Whitney died on Monday night due to complications from an illness. He joined the department in 1995 and served as a firefighter, engineer, captain, and deputy fire chief.

Whitney was a long-time paramedic and served on the county’s technical rescue team. He worked as a suppression captain and as a captain in charge of the training division.

He was also a founding member of the Clark County Honor Guard. Whitney was in charge of the Clark County Burn Foundation for many years, which provides for those who have suffered loss due to fire or other emergencies. The foundation also collects thousands of toys each year for children in need.

As Deputy Fire Chief, Whitney was responsible for planning and preparing for special events. He also served as the incident commander on numerous events, including New Year’s Eve, Las Vegas Raiders games, Vegas Golden Knights games, Electric Daisy Carnival, Formula One and Super Bowl 58.

