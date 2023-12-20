19-year-old accused of murdering friend faces Las Vegas judge

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 19-year-old accused of killing her friend with the help of her former lover faced a Las Vegas judge Wednesday morning.

Skari Harnden faces charges of kidnapping and murder for the death of 23-year-old Marayna Rodgers. Rodgers was reported missing during a trip to Las Vegas earlier this month. Her remains were later found in the desert outside Henderson.

Harnden’s ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Chase Comanche faced a judge in Sacramento on Tuesday. He’s awaiting extradition to Nevada on the same charges.

Comanche, up until recently, played for the NBA G League’s Stockton Kings. The team released him after accusations arose.

An arrest report reveals the couple began planning the murder in November, and acted on that plot when the Kings played in Las Vegas. Text messages show they first tried to hire someone to kill Rogers, but then indicate they decided to do it themselves. The victim and the suspects’ cell phones were all together on the night of her death - until hers stopped working just after 3:30 in the morning.

Metro arrested Harden on December 13th. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Bureau took Comanche into custody on December 14th.

Harden does not have any attorney yet. She returns to court on February 8th for a preliminary hearing. Prosecutors have 30 days to return Comanche to Las Vegas for his initial proceedings.

