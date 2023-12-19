Surprise Squad
VGK lose goalie Adin Hill to injury for the third time in three weeks

The Las Vegas Golden Knights earned their 21st win of the season Sunday night at the Fortress, but lost goalie Adin Hill to injury.
By Vince Sapienza
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:37 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Golden Knights earned their 21st win of the season Sunday night at the Fortress, but despite the 6-3 win over the Washington Senators, the VGK lost goalie Adin Hill to injury, for the second time in three weeks.

The Knight’s netminder made his first start this weekend since November 30th. His return lasted less than seven minutes. Hill left the game after giving up a first period power play goal.

Hill was obviously frustrated as he left the ice and headed into the locker room. Coach Bruce Cassidy also disappointed.

”It’s unfortunate, again I don’t have the news, but it’s difficult for Adin, he’s put the work in, he’s worked hard, everyone thought he was ready to go, obviously it didn’t work out that way, it happens and hopefully it’s not long-term again, that’s all I got in that regard,” Cassidy told FOX5′s Vince Sapienza.

“Talk to (Sean Burke) do you want to put him in Sunday or Tuesday, it was going to be one or the other. We thought long plane ride Monday, he’d be better off going in now while he is here and comfortable, I don’t know if it would have made a difference two days or not, we’ll never know, but unfortunately he didn’t make it through the game.”

The Golden Knights did not practice Monday. They left for a three-day east coast road trip in the afternoon.

The VGK takes on the Carolina Hurriacnes Tuesday night.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

