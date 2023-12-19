Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Rebels gear up for first bowl game in a decade

FOX5 hits the road with the team
Fox5 is on the road this week getting its first look at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
By Paloma Villicana
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:29 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fox5 is on the road this week getting its first look at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Excitement was building as the team took the field for its first practice ahead of the game with the Kansas Jayhawks. Kickoff’s scheduled for 7pm, Arizona Time, at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

The game marks the Rebels fifth bowl game in program history. Kansas earned its second-straight bowl bid this year. It will be the team’s second appearance in the Rate Bowl.

UNLV finished its regular season with a 9-4 record. It won its first appearance in a bowl game since 2014 with a victory over Colorado state.

FOX5′s Paloma Vilicana is traveling with the team and will have complete coverage leading up to the big matchup.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
1 dead, suspect in custody after altercation leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
1 dead, suspect in custody after altercation leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
17-year-old Robert Gray has been missing since December 6, 2023. Henderson police consider him...
Henderson family searches for missing, possibly endangered teenage boy
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

The Knight’s netminder's return lasted less than seven minutes.
VGK lose goalie Adin Hill to injury for the third time in three weeks
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks during a news conference after an NFL...
Chargers fire coach Brandon Staley, GM Tom Telesco following loss to Raiders
FOX5's Kevin Bolinger speaks one-on-one with Raiders player Malcolm Koonce after...
FOX5's Kevin Bolinger speaks one-on-one with Raiders player Malcolm Koonce after record-scoring game
Four days was all the Las Vegas Raiders had to recover from their worst performance of the...
4 days after losing 3-0, Raiders set franchise scoring record, beat Chargers 63-21