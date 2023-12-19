Rebels gear up for first bowl game in a decade

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fox5 is on the road this week getting its first look at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Excitement was building as the team took the field for its first practice ahead of the game with the Kansas Jayhawks. Kickoff’s scheduled for 7pm, Arizona Time, at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

The game marks the Rebels fifth bowl game in program history. Kansas earned its second-straight bowl bid this year. It will be the team’s second appearance in the Rate Bowl.

UNLV finished its regular season with a 9-4 record. It won its first appearance in a bowl game since 2014 with a victory over Colorado state.

FOX5′s Paloma Vilicana is traveling with the team and will have complete coverage leading up to the big matchup.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.