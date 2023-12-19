Surprise Squad
NV Energy gets approval for rate increase

Southwest Gas also raising prices in 2024
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:24 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Already, the New Year looking more expensive for people in the Las Vegas Valley -- it looks like your electric bill will go up.

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada has approved NV Energy’s request for a rate hike.

NV Energy expects customers to see an average increase of around 3.3%. That averages out to around $6 more a month. The company says the higher rates will help pay to upgrade power lines and make other improvements to the system across southern Nevada.

The increase kicks in next month.

Southwest Gas also recently announced it will raise rates in the new year. The company says customers here in the Valley will see their bills go up by just over eight dollars a month.

