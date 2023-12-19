Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Las Vegas police investigating deadly knife altercation near Main, Owens

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after an altercation involving a knife left one person dead on Monday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report, police responded to a call on the 1400 block of Main Street at approximately 2:42 p.m. Police said that one person is dead and another is in custody following the incident.

No other details were available. Police advise avoiding the area as an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Fontainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas opens December 13
Fontainebleau opening key to evolution of North Strip
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident

Latest News

Amari Warren, 20
Las Vegas murder suspect to receive bail hearing
An incident at Durango High School earlier this year
Clark County judge demands CCSD release bodycam of Durango student’s arrest
Tshaun Rucker appears in court on December 18
Suspect charged with leaving gun on Las Vegas preschool playground has case bound over to District Court
There is a driver in Vay cars - they're just not in the vehicle with the rider.
A different type of autonomous car service comes to Las Vegas via Germany