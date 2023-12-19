Las Vegas police investigating deadly knife altercation near Main, Owens

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after an altercation involving a knife left one person dead on Monday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report, police responded to a call on the 1400 block of Main Street at approximately 2:42 p.m. Police said that one person is dead and another is in custody following the incident.

No other details were available. Police advise avoiding the area as an investigation is ongoing.

