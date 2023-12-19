Las Vegas murder suspect to receive bail hearing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas suspect charged with open murder and eight other felony offenses will receive a bail hearing in court next week.

Judge Nadia Wood scheduled a bail hearing in Clark County Justice Court for December 26. The suspect, Amari Warren, has been held without bail.

Warren, 20, was taken into custody on December 5 after being identified as a suspect in a deadly October 20 shooting on the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue. Police connected Warren to the shooting through a vehicle at the scene.

In addition to open murder, Warren is facing four counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

