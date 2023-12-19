Surprise Squad
Las Vegas murder suspect to receive bail hearing

Amari Warren, 20
Amari Warren, 20
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas suspect charged with open murder and eight other felony offenses will receive a bail hearing in court next week.

Judge Nadia Wood scheduled a bail hearing in Clark County Justice Court for December 26. The suspect, Amari Warren, has been held without bail.

Las Vegas police arrest suspect in deadly October shooting

Warren, 20, was taken into custody on December 5 after being identified as a suspect in a deadly October 20 shooting on the 6600 block of Grand Stand Avenue. Police connected Warren to the shooting through a vehicle at the scene.

In addition to open murder, Warren is facing four counts of discharging a gun into an occupied structure or vehicle and four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

