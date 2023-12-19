Surprise Squad
Las Vegas Aces begin their quest for a three-peat on May 14th

WNBA Champions release 2024 schedule
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson holds up the trophy during a rally to celebrate the Las...
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson holds up the trophy during a rally to celebrate the Las Vegas Aces' basketball championship, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:21 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces will begin their push for a third title on Tuesday, May 14th when they host the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The season opener will be the first of four straight home games, that include matchups with the Los Angeles Sparks, another game against the Mercury, and a meeting with the Indiana Fever. Here’s a closer look at that home stretch:

  • Tuesday, May 14th - 7pm pst - Aces v. Phoenix Mercury at Micholob ULTRA Arena
  • Saturday, May 18th - 12pm pst - Aces v. Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • Tuesday May 21st - 7pm pst- Aces v. Phoenix Mercury at Micholob ULTRA Arena
  • Saturday, May 25th - 6pm pst - Aces v.Indiana Fever at Micholob ULTRA Arena

The Aces face the New York Liberty, their rivals for the 2023 WNBA championship, for the first time on June 15th at home.

Season ticket memberships are still available for at little as $10 a game. Memberships include free parking, priority access to playoff tickets, and a variety of other exclusive benefits.

For tickets, or for a look at the full season schedule, just visit the Aces website.

