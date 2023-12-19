Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook-12/19/23

Still No Rain In Site But It’s Coming
FOX5 Weather
By Les Krifaton
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:37 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The first of three systems that will affect our weather conditions moved on shore in northern California this morning.

What that low has done so far is just produce some clouds for the Las Vegas Valley.

The active weather associated with that low will be restricted to the Sierras.

System number 2 is moving in close behind and will absorb some of the moisture from the first one.

This system is likely going to slide into the Mojave Desert bringing at best some sprinkles to our area.

Wednesday looks pretty quiet but Thursday is shaping up to be interesting.

A closed low off southern California will push east and slide across northern Baja on Friday.

This is the system that as of now has the best chance of producing some active weather for us.

As it shifts east you’ll notice our temperatures will cool on the weekend.

