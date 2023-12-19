Surprise Squad
First of its kind report shows 23 use of force incidents in 9 months in Nevada

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:39 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The office of the Nevada Attorney General is issuing a first of its kind statewide report on use of force incidents in the state of Nevada.

The report chronicles incidents that took place between April and November 2023. Of the 54 reporting agencies in the state, eight indicated one or more reportable use of force incidents.

Those are as follows:

  • Henderson Police Department: 8
  • Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department: 5
  • Nevada Highway Patrol: 2
  • Reno Police Department: 3
  • Washoe County Sheriff’s Office: 2
  • North Las Vegas Police Department: 1
  • Storey County Sheriff’s Office: 1
  • Sparks Police Department: 1

Of these 23 incidents, nine of them involved the death of a person resulting from police use of force, according to the report. 15 of them involved one or more serious injuries of a person related to use of force incidents.

50 police officers were involved in these incidents. One sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound, one suffered serious injuries that required medical attention, and one suffered minor injuries. No peace officers were killed during reportable use of force incidents.

Use of force data for the state of Nevada can be found here.

