37-year-old suspect in custody after deadly downtown Las Vegas stabbing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police arrested a suspect after a downtown stabbing on Monday left one man dead.

According to a police report, officers identified Keith Holland, 37, as the suspect in the incident. He was arrested for a charge of open murder and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

On December 18 at approximately 2:42 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a man down on a sidewalk near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane. Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with Holland. During the fight, Holland reportedly produced a knife and stabbed the victim.

Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

