Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

37-year-old suspect in custody after deadly downtown Las Vegas stabbing

Keith Holland, 37
Keith Holland, 37(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM PST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police arrested a suspect after a downtown stabbing on Monday left one man dead.

According to a police report, officers identified Keith Holland, 37, as the suspect in the incident. He was arrested for a charge of open murder and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

On December 18 at approximately 2:42 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a man down on a sidewalk near North Main Street and Foremaster Lane. Arriving officers found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.

1 dead, suspect in custody after altercation leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas

The investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with Holland. During the fight, Holland reportedly produced a knife and stabbed the victim.

Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police: Las Vegas murder suspects set up paid sex appointment to lure victim; strangled her to death
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
1 dead, suspect in custody after altercation leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
1 dead, suspect in custody after altercation leads to stabbing in downtown Las Vegas
17-year-old Robert Gray has been missing since December 6, 2023. Henderson police consider him...
Henderson family searches for missing, possibly endangered teenage boy
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Latest News

A major financial boost coming to the Las Vegas Valley for a major restoration project.
$20 million in federal funding coming to Las Vegas Wash restoration
WVVA News at 5
On the twelfth day of Christmas...Raleigh County Commission on Aging hosts holiday activities for area’s seniors
Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday,...
Defendant in Tupac Shakur murder case moves for pretrial release or ‘reasonable’ bail
First of its kind report shows 23 use of force incidents in 9 months in Nevada
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
NV Energy gets approval for rate increase