Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

UNLV winter graduation continues in wake of tragedy, students share hesitations

College graduation is meant to be a happy, exciting time for students, but for some at UNLV, that joy is being overshadowed by the tragic December 6th shooting.
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - College graduation is meant to be a happy, exciting time for students, but for some at UNLV, that joy is being overshadowed by the tragic December 6th shooting on campus.

”It’s actually been kind of tough because everything’s still so fresh,” said UNLV student Andrea Chafloque.

Even with UNLV’s winter graduation just days away, the darkness of the December 6th tragedy casts a shadow of sadness and fear on campus.

“I was a little nervous, and I did consider not walking because of that tragedy, but I feel a little bit better knowing that they’re increasing security, so I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” said UNLV student Marrina Raso.

As UNLV moves forward with winter commencement ceremonies as scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday, university president Keith Whitfield said extra security measures will be in place in coordination with law enforcement. Before each ceremony, the Thomas and Mack Center will open its doors early to screen guests.

“90 minutes ahead of time as opposed to just an hour,” said Raso, “and they’re just increasing security so I assume that means like bag checks, maybe metal detectors, stuff like that, so just got to get there earlier I guess.”

Whitfield also said there will be mental health counseling and wellness resources available before and during each ceremony for students struggling during what should be one of the happiest times of their lives.

“I’m still really sad about this, and it’s a really tragic event, but this is something that only happens once in my life, so I want to continue pushing forward, being resilient to anything, and then just coming out like stronger at the end,” said Chafloque. “So I feel like from this we can only just learn, get stronger.”

Students who are eligible for winter commencement but can’t make it have the option to walk in the spring ceremonies in May.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Fontainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas opens December 13
Fontainebleau opening key to evolution of North Strip
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Some Trump fake electors from 2020 haven't faded away. They have roles in how the 2024 race is run
17-year-old Robert Gray has been missing since December 6, 2023. Henderson police consider him...
Family searches for missing, possibly endangered teenage boy
Special recognition for a two-year-old girl who is recovering after shooting herself...
LVMPD recognizes 2 year old for courage and resiliency
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was kidnapped by friends and then...
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson