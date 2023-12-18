UNLV winter graduation continues in wake of tragedy, students share hesitations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - College graduation is meant to be a happy, exciting time for students, but for some at UNLV, that joy is being overshadowed by the tragic December 6th shooting on campus.

”It’s actually been kind of tough because everything’s still so fresh,” said UNLV student Andrea Chafloque.

Even with UNLV’s winter graduation just days away, the darkness of the December 6th tragedy casts a shadow of sadness and fear on campus.

“I was a little nervous, and I did consider not walking because of that tragedy, but I feel a little bit better knowing that they’re increasing security, so I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” said UNLV student Marrina Raso.

As UNLV moves forward with winter commencement ceremonies as scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday, university president Keith Whitfield said extra security measures will be in place in coordination with law enforcement. Before each ceremony, the Thomas and Mack Center will open its doors early to screen guests.

“90 minutes ahead of time as opposed to just an hour,” said Raso, “and they’re just increasing security so I assume that means like bag checks, maybe metal detectors, stuff like that, so just got to get there earlier I guess.”

Whitfield also said there will be mental health counseling and wellness resources available before and during each ceremony for students struggling during what should be one of the happiest times of their lives.

“I’m still really sad about this, and it’s a really tragic event, but this is something that only happens once in my life, so I want to continue pushing forward, being resilient to anything, and then just coming out like stronger at the end,” said Chafloque. “So I feel like from this we can only just learn, get stronger.”

Students who are eligible for winter commencement but can’t make it have the option to walk in the spring ceremonies in May.

