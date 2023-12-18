Two-year-old recognized for courage and resiliency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Special recognition for a two-year-old girl who is recovering after shootinger herself accidentally.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says little Ava has shown courage and resiliency since finding a gun on the playground of the daycare facility she attended. A suspect dropped the firearm while running from officers after a nearby shooting.

Metro officers from the Northeast Command arrived at the pre-school to find the toddler critically injured. They provided life saving measures at that time, and formed a bond with the child and her family as she began her recovery process.

On Sunday, Metro and North Las Vegas police awarded the toddler and her family plaques in honor of their bravery in the aftermath of the incident.

“To be that resilient, and to be running around, just shows you how tough these kids can be,” said Metro Deputy Chief Reggie Rader.

“She has that survivor spirit. Thoughts and prayers to her family for the miraculous recovery that she’s made.

Metro did catch, and arrest, the suspect accused of dropping the gun. He faces charges for the original intentional shooting, as well as for Ava’s accidental shooting.

