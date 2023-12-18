Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Suspect charged with leaving gun on Las Vegas preschool playground has case bound over to District Court

Tshaun Rucker appears in court on December 18
Tshaun Rucker appears in court on December 18(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a preliminary hearing on Monday, a suspect charged after leaving a gun on a Las Vegas preschool playground has had his case bound over to District Court.

Tshaun Rucker, 16, was charged as an adult in Clark County Justice Court after he allegedly left a gun on a playground and the weapon was found by a two-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself. Rucker was initially charged with attempted murder, two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, child abuse or neglect with significant bodily harm, disregard of the safety of a person, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, and two misdemeanor firearms charges.

According to a police report, the suspect shot another passenger during an argument on an RTC bus on November 3. While running away, he dropped his gun on a preschool playground. Moments later, a toddler shot herself with the gun, suffering critical injuries.

The victim survived and was recently presented with an award from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, recognizing her courage and resiliency.

Rucker will be arraigned in Clark County District Court on December 21.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Fontainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas opens December 13
Fontainebleau opening key to evolution of North Strip
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident

Latest News

Amari Warren, 20
Las Vegas murder suspect to receive bail hearing
An incident at Durango High School earlier this year
Clark County judge demands CCSD release bodycam of Durango student’s arrest
There is a driver in Vay cars - they're just not in the vehicle with the rider.
A different type of autonomous car service comes to Las Vegas via Germany
Six people charged with acting as fake electors appeared virtually in court on December 18.
Alleged Nevada fake electors plead not guilty