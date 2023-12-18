Suspect charged with leaving gun on Las Vegas preschool playground has case bound over to District Court

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After a preliminary hearing on Monday, a suspect charged after leaving a gun on a Las Vegas preschool playground has had his case bound over to District Court.

Tshaun Rucker, 16, was charged as an adult in Clark County Justice Court after he allegedly left a gun on a playground and the weapon was found by a two-year-old girl who accidentally shot herself. Rucker was initially charged with attempted murder, two counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, child abuse or neglect with significant bodily harm, disregard of the safety of a person, discharging a gun into an occupied structure, and two misdemeanor firearms charges.

According to a police report, the suspect shot another passenger during an argument on an RTC bus on November 3. While running away, he dropped his gun on a preschool playground. Moments later, a toddler shot herself with the gun, suffering critical injuries.

The victim survived and was recently presented with an award from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, recognizing her courage and resiliency.

Rucker will be arraigned in Clark County District Court on December 21.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.