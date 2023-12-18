Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Forecast Outlook-12/18/23

Active Weather Heading Our Way
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:26 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -An upper level low is bringing showers to the northern California coast Monday.

That system is the first of three that will have an impact on western U.S. this week.

While most of the moisture is confined to the north, some of the rain and snow will be intercepted by the Sierra Nevada Monday.

Tuesday a second low will reinforce a longwave trough offshore will be sliding south.

That low and remnant moisture from the first low could trigger some light showers around the valley and in the Mojave Desert areas Tuesday.

The high on Tuesday will remain in the low 60′s

Midweek is when everything becomes more active.

A low off the coast will move south before dropping into the Baja region.

This low is bringing cooler temperatures and the chance of widespread rain.

As that low takes over temperatures drop into the 50′s and snow levels will drop as well.

The best chance for rain and mountain snow looks to be the second half of the week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Fontainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas opens December 13
Fontainebleau opening key to evolution of North Strip
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-12/17/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-12/17/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-12/16/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-12/16/23