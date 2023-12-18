Forecast Outlook-12/18/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -An upper level low is bringing showers to the northern California coast Monday.

That system is the first of three that will have an impact on western U.S. this week.

While most of the moisture is confined to the north, some of the rain and snow will be intercepted by the Sierra Nevada Monday.

Tuesday a second low will reinforce a longwave trough offshore will be sliding south.

That low and remnant moisture from the first low could trigger some light showers around the valley and in the Mojave Desert areas Tuesday.

The high on Tuesday will remain in the low 60′s

Midweek is when everything becomes more active.

A low off the coast will move south before dropping into the Baja region.

This low is bringing cooler temperatures and the chance of widespread rain.

As that low takes over temperatures drop into the 50′s and snow levels will drop as well.

The best chance for rain and mountain snow looks to be the second half of the week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.