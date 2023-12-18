Forecast Outlook-12/17/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Despite the clouds, daytime temperatures in Las Vegas this weekend were enjoyable.

While the temperatures will remain in the 60′s we have the very good chance of getting showers the next few days.

The chances start Monday and is just slight, but after that it increases up to 70 percent by Friday.

The high pressure that helped increase our temperatures is pushing east.

It’s being replaced by a system that is brining subtropical moisture to our area.

While we won’t see much if anything from this system it will produce active weather for the Sierras.

This system will be replaced by a bigger system Tuesday.

This one has a much better chance of bringing rain showers to the valley and snow to our local mountains.

On Friday a third low drops out of the Pacific Northwest bringing cooler temperatures and more active weather to our area.

Right now it looks like the holiday weekend looks like it could be unsettled.

