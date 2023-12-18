Fire breaks out at Clark County School District Building

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County firefighters put out a fire at a Clark County School District building Monday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department says it got a report just after six. Crews arrived to see smoke coming out of the building. They entered to find the structure filled with smoke and found a pile of materials on fire. Firefighters knocked down that fire, conducted a search, pulled the burning debris outside.

They say it appears some lithium batteries started the fire.

No one got hurt, and there’s no word yet on how much damage the fire caused.

