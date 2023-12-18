Family searches for missing, possibly endangered teenage boy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson family appealing for the community’s help finding their missing, and possibly endangered teenage son.

17-year-old Robert Gay, who also goes by Rob, or Robby, was last seen on December 6th. His mother says he’d recently moved to Henderson and was living with friends in the area of Warms Springs Road and Green Valley Parkway.

She says he left behind his phone and a suicide note. She confirms he did take his wallet and a blanket with him.

Henderson Police confirm to Fox5 that Gay is considered missing and endangered.

He’s describe as 6′4″, and about 150 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen him, or know where he might be, please call Henderson Police.

