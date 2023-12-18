Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Family searches for missing, possibly endangered teenage boy

17-year-old Robert Gay last seen on December 6th
17-year-old Robert Gray has been missing since December 6, 2023. Henderson police consider him...
17-year-old Robert Gray has been missing since December 6, 2023. Henderson police consider him missing and endangered.(Courtesy: Jennifer Butters)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson family appealing for the community’s help finding their missing, and possibly endangered teenage son.

17-year-old Robert Gay, who also goes by Rob, or Robby, was last seen on December 6th. His mother says he’d recently moved to Henderson and was living with friends in the area of Warms Springs Road and Green Valley Parkway.

She says he left behind his phone and a suicide note. She confirms he did take his wallet and a blanket with him.

Henderson Police confirm to Fox5 that Gay is considered missing and endangered.

He’s describe as 6′4″, and about 150 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen him, or know where he might be, please call Henderson Police.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
5 children killed in house fire, authorities say
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Fontainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas opens December 13
Fontainebleau opening key to evolution of North Strip
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident

Latest News

Special recognition for a two-year-old girl who is recovering after shooting herself...
LVMPD recognizes 2 year old for courage and resiliency
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was kidnapped by friends and then...
NBA G League player, girlfriend arrested in connection with missing woman found dead in Henderson
CCFD crews arrived to find smoke coming from this building on Flamingo Road near McLeod Drive
Fire breaks out at Clark County School District Building
LVMPD recognizes 2 year old, Ava, for courage and resiliency.
LVMPD recognizes 2 year old for courage and resiliency