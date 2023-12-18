Surprise Squad
Clark County judge demands CCSD release bodycam of Durango student’s arrest

An incident at Durango High School earlier this year
An incident at Durango High School earlier this year(FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:45 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County judge has ordered Clark County School District to release bodycam videos involved in a February 9 incident near Durango High School.

The court ordered CCSD to release the bodycam along with citation information, incident reports and dispatch logs within 30 days.

Student cell phone video shows the moments during that incident.

The ACLU of Nevada sued for the release of the records after CCSD claimed they were confidential. The court ruled they are public records.

“For nearly a year, our community has been demanding the release of the bodycam footage related to the February 9 incident near Durango High School. Every step of the way, CCSD has fought to hide these records from the public, an egregious waste of public resources. With the judge’s order today, we can finally look forward to seeing what really happened when our clients were attacked by school district police,” said ACLU of Nevada executive director Athar Haseebullah.

“As we’ve said on a number of occasions, if government bodies refuse to act transparently, we will take them to court and leave them no choice but to act transparently,” Haseebullah added.

The ACLU of Nevada is still scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for a status check regarding emails that were considered potentially relevant to the incident.

CCSD told FOX5 it is in the process of reviewing the judge’s motion.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

