Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Police: 41-year-old business owner fatally struck after getting out of car at accident scene

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene. (SOURCE: WOIO)
By Noelle Haynes, Michelle Nicks , Julia Bingel and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 41-year-old woman in Ohio died Saturday evening after she was hit by a car at the scene of an accident.

The Cleveland Police Department said the woman was driving when she hit a parked car on W. 130th Street around 9 p.m. in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood.

After that accident, the woman stepped outside her vehicle when she was hit by another car.

Officials said the woman, identified as Cassandra Fear, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WOIO reports Fear owned Fear’s Confections and was interviewed in April 2020 for a story about candy stores preparing for Easter during a pandemic.

Fear’s Confections closed in March after 13 years in business.

Police said the deadly accident remains under investigation and there are no arrests at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Fontainebleau Development Chairman & CEO Jeffrey...
PHOTOS: Stars take over Fontainebleau for private grand opening celebration
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session...
Open letter calls for changes to F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to help fans, businesses
Boulder Dam Hotel in Boulder City
Nevada landmark hotel celebrates 90th anniversary
This vase, purchased at a Richmond Goodwill store in June for $3.99, sold for more than...
Vase found at thrift store sells for more than $100K
Fontainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas opens December 13
Fontainebleau opening key to evolution of North Strip

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
Una escena de la película "Wonka". Foto cortesía de Warner Bros. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Wonka’ waltzes to $39 million opening, propelled by Chalamet’s starring role
"Wonka" tops the box office in its debut weekend. (Universal Pictures, Toho International,...
Box office: Willy "Wonka" wins the weekend at theaters
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is an...
North Korea fires a ballistic missile into the sea as South Korea and US step up deterrence plans
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
2 arrested for murder, kidnap of missing Las Vegas woman