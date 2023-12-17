Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook-12/17/23

Nice Weather Continues Sunday
By Les Krifaton
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:46 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60′s is what is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley Sunday.

Even the wind will remain light for us but if you travel down toward the Colorado River Valley wind gusts will pick up by the afternoon.

The high pressure ridge that is bringing us the nicer weather in Las Vegas shifts east over the next 24 hours.

This is where it begins to get interesting.

Three areas of low pressure is projected to impact us over the next few days.

The first one will deliver clouds with showers for the coast and possible snow in the Sierras.

A second low which has a better chance of brining us some showers moves in from the west. Right now it looks as if this system will be centered off Baja which means we won’t get the lions share of the rain.

The third low comes into play next weekend when it pushes cooler air back toward us.

Even with the cooler air returning temperatures will remain a few degrees above normal.

