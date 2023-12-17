Forecast Outlook-12/16/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A high pressure ridge remains in place Saturday night into Sunday for the Las Vegas area.

For us that means sunshine along with daytime temperatures that will be 10 to possibly 15 degrees above seasonal.

That changes on Monday as an upper level low moves into Oregon.

That low has descent amounts of moisture that will fall in Oregon and in Washington State, in the Sierras and north of us.

Here in southern Nevada the system we are watching is a secondary weather pattern that again has more juice and will be situation closer to us.

Computer modelling shows that this low has a better shot at delivering some wet weather to our area starting Tuesday.

We have rain chances through Saturday.

Winter and also the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight hours arrives Thursday evening.

