Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Arizona authorities said five children died after a fire broke out at a home Saturday evening.

Bullhead City officials said the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at a home located close to the Colorado River.

Officials said the five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

A police spokesperson said no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is underway, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Fontainebleau Development Chairman & CEO Jeffrey...
PHOTOS: Stars take over Fontainebleau for private grand opening celebration
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, of the Netherlands, drives during the second practice session...
Open letter calls for changes to F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to help fans, businesses
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
2 arrested for murder, kidnap of missing Las Vegas woman
Boulder Dam Hotel in Boulder City
Nevada landmark hotel celebrates 90th anniversary
Fontainebleau hotel and casino Las Vegas opens December 13
Fontainebleau opening key to evolution of North Strip

Latest News

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza
A late-year storm has unleashed heavy rain and gusty winds as it barrels up the East Coast.
Storm drenches Florida and causes floods in South Carolina as it moves up East Coast
A massive storm is expected to bring wind gusts and heavy rain across Florida affecting...
Storm preps: Massive storm system threatening millions